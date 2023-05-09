MaxCyte (MXCT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect MaxCyte to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. MaxCyte has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.15 million. MaxCyte had a negative net margin of 53.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.17%. On average, analysts expect MaxCyte to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXCT opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $487.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 0.66. MaxCyte has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average is $5.33.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of MaxCyte in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

In other news, Director Richard Douglas bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.32 per share, with a total value of $345,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other MaxCyte news, CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 7,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $37,574.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,980.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Douglas purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.32 per share, for a total transaction of $345,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,020 shares of company stock worth $346,484 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in MaxCyte during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxCyte in the second quarter worth $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of MaxCyte in the second quarter worth $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 17.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of MaxCyte in the third quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

