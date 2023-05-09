Joystick (JOY) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $11.25 Million

Joystick (JOY) traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. In the last seven days, Joystick has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. Joystick has a market cap of $11.25 million and approximately $13,251.92 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joystick token can now be purchased for about $0.0549 or 0.00000198 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00007383 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020333 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00024600 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00018362 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27,749.21 or 1.00082377 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000106 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Joystick Profile

Joystick is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.05312456 USD and is down -1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $15,421.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

