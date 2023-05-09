Jonathan Lin Sells 2,761 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) EVP Jonathan Lin sold 2,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.65, for a total transaction of $2,022,846.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,084.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jonathan Lin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 9th, Jonathan Lin sold 689 shares of Equinix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.02, for a total transaction of $475,423.78.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Jonathan Lin sold 243 shares of Equinix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total transaction of $163,157.49.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $740.12. The stock had a trading volume of 277,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,841. The company has a market cap of $69.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $699.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $681.19. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $494.89 and a 12-month high of $762.51.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.20%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 154.47%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Equinix by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Equinix by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Equinix by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Equinix by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $835.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $687.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $779.41.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

