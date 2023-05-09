Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.07-$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $349.00 million-$350.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $342.90 million. Intapp also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to 0-$0.02 EPS.

Intapp Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:INTA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.94. 268,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,832. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.91. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 0.62. Intapp has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $47.04.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). Intapp had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.52 million. Analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INTA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Intapp from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.83.

In related news, Director Charles E. Moran sold 62,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $2,199,011.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,016.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intapp news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $164,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,861.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Moran sold 62,543 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $2,199,011.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,016.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 507,442 shares of company stock worth $18,869,256 over the last three months. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 49.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,698,000 after buying an additional 462,248 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Intapp in the first quarter worth $6,428,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intapp by 23.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 766,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,398,000 after purchasing an additional 144,766 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Intapp by 417.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 153,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 123,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Intapp by 47.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 73,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

