Insider Selling: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) VP Sells 33,300 Shares of Stock

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 33,300 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total transaction of $7,011,981.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 135,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,464,431.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.7 %

AJG traded up $1.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $215.32. 432,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,509. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $148.24 and a 1 year high of $215.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.24. The firm has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AJG shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

