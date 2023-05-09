Horizen Trading 14.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. Horizen has a market cap of $109.85 million and approximately $6.28 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.04 or 0.00029110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00118725 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00045840 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000942 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,664,769 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.