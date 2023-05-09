holoride (RIDE) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $15.75 Million

holoride (RIDE) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 8th. holoride has a total market cap of $15.75 million and approximately $84,627.51 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One holoride token can currently be purchased for $0.0265 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, holoride has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,845.31 or 0.06680145 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00055809 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00038373 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00017973 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00019074 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000240 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005927 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000594 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.027392 USD and is down -4.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $55,102.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.