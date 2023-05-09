Hitek Global Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HKIT) Quiet Period To End Tomorrow

Hitek Global’s (NASDAQ:HKIT – Get Rating) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, May 10th. Hitek Global had issued 3,200,000 shares in its IPO on March 31st. The total size of the offering was $16,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During Hitek Global’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Hitek Global Stock Up 1.6 %
HKIT stock opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. Hitek Global has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $6.86.
About Hitek Global
