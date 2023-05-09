HC Wainwright Raises Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target to $100.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $79.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.79.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

APLS opened at $91.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.94. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $33.32 and a 1 year high of $94.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.14). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 255.36% and a negative net margin of 652.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.42) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 211.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $1,882,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,144,591 shares in the company, valued at $71,811,639.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $653,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,006,756 shares in the company, valued at $54,817,864.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $1,882,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,144,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,811,639.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,646 shares of company stock worth $7,820,304. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $23,571,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $64,648,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,030,000 after acquiring an additional 34,201 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $7,226,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,421,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,182,000 after acquiring an additional 38,028 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.