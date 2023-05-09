HC Wainwright Increases argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target to $494.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $182.00 to $494.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for argenx’s FY2026 earnings at $55.53 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $95.38 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ARGX. SVB Securities upped their target price on shares of argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of argenx from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of argenx from $441.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, argenx presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $454.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $406.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $376.12. argenx has a one year low of $267.35 and a one year high of $407.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.70 and a beta of 0.75.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.08) by $2.38. argenx had a negative net margin of 79.45% and a negative return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $182.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.11 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that argenx will post -8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in argenx by 144.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of argenx by 112.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of argenx by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of argenx in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

