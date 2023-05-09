Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Trading Up 1.2%

Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) shares were up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €7.39 ($8.12) and last traded at €7.28 ($8.00). Approximately 123,671 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €7.20 ($7.91).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($14.29) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays set a €7.00 ($7.69) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($10.99) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group set a €12.00 ($13.19) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.90 ($11.98) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is €7.64 and its 200-day moving average price is €9.13.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

