Graham (NYSE:GHC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

GHC stock traded down $4.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $578.89. The stock had a trading volume of 12,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Graham has a twelve month low of $525.58 and a twelve month high of $681.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $587.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $615.24.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $18.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 0.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the third quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Graham by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, SocialCode, and Other Businesses. The Education segment includes professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S.

