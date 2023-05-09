Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. Sells 5,635 Shares

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,635 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total value of $499,373.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,982,659.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EW traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,145,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,322,215. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $107.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $54.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.86 and its 200 day moving average is $78.54.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EW. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

