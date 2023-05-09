Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. Sells 5,635 Shares

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,635 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total value of $499,373.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,982,659.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:EW traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,145,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,322,215. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $107.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $54.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.86 and its 200 day moving average is $78.54.
Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.
