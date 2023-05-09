DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Shona L. Brown Sells 1,250 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $78,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,848,421.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
DoorDash Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE DASH traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.77. 6,362,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,546,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 1.51. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.37 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.33.
DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. Research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DoorDash from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on DoorDash from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.86.
About DoorDash
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
