Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.72

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.72 per share by the energy company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%.

Devon Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 143.1% per year over the last three years. Devon Energy has a payout ratio of 51.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Devon Energy to earn $7.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.5%.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Price Performance

Devon Energy stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.00. 8,771,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,556,492. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.91 and a 200 day moving average of $60.22. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.32.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at $105,173,494.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,023,137.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Devon Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 1,738.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in Devon Energy by 53.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 765 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy by 306.6% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 797 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.