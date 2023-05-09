Desktop Metal (DM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Desktop Metal Stock Performance

Shares of DM stock opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. Desktop Metal has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $3.89. The company has a market cap of $545.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Insider Activity at Desktop Metal

In related news, Director Scott J. Dussault sold 26,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $64,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Desktop Metal

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 535,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 283,308 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Desktop Metal by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 151,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 38,054 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Desktop Metal by 238.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 356,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DM. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.20 target price on shares of Desktop Metal in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Desktop Metal to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Desktop Metal from $1.75 to $1.90 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

