Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
Delta Apparel Price Performance
DLA stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,391. Delta Apparel has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $31.81.
Delta Apparel Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Delta Apparel (DLA)
- Is the Electric Vehicle Movement Losing Steam?
- 3 High-Yield Banks Insiders Are Buying
- Will ChatGPT Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for Chegg?
- Is the Market Reacting Too Negatively to Pinterest Earnings?
- More Analysts Should See Energizer Holdings As A Buy: Here Is Why
Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.