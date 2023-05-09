Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Delta Apparel Price Performance

DLA stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,391. Delta Apparel has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $31.81.

Get Delta Apparel alerts:

Delta Apparel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment consists of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.