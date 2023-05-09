DAO Maker Self Reported Market Cap Hits $249.55 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $249.55 million and approximately $8.92 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One DAO Maker token can currently be bought for about $1.51 or 0.00005441 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DAO Maker Token Profile

DAO Maker launched on February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,776,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @daomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com.

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is a governance token for the DAO Maker Ecosystem on Ethereum, providing holders with the power to govern the ecosystem. The token is designed to establish a decentralized platform that facilitates retail venture investing in both equity and tokens. DAO Maker aims to support startups by creating growth technologies and funding frameworks while reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

