CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTPY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.61

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTPY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.61 and last traded at $7.61, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.
CTT – Correios De Portugal Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average is $6.30.
About CTT – Correios De Portugal
CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. It operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services & Retail, and Bank segments. The company offers courier and urgent mail transport services; postal financial services; and banking services.
