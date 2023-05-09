CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Shares Up 2.8%

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD – Get Rating) shot up 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €57.50 ($63.19) and last traded at €57.35 ($63.02). 61,157 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 148,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at €55.80 ($61.32).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EVD shares. Berenberg Bank set a €84.00 ($92.31) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €77.00 ($84.62) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($65.93) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 57.74 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €57.97 and a 200 day moving average of €58.98.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

Featured Stories

