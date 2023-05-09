Compound Market Capitalization Reaches $271.09 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One Compound token can now be purchased for $36.37 or 0.00131778 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Compound has traded down 9% against the US dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $271.09 million and $17.41 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00059127 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00032610 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00038767 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003616 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000142 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,453,210 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,453,117.17625025 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 37.66773123 USD and is down -3.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 346 active market(s) with $11,318,998.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

