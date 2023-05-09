Clover Finance (CLV) Hits Market Cap of $20.16 Million

Clover Finance (CLV) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. During the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Clover Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0499 or 0.00000180 BTC on exchanges. Clover Finance has a market capitalization of $20.16 million and approximately $165,482.50 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Clover Finance Profile

Clover Finance launched on March 18th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 403,950,403 coins and its circulating supply is 245,123,003 coins. Clover Finance’s official website is clv.org. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Clover Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clover Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Clover Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

