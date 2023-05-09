Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clearfield from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Clearfield from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $95.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.83.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Clearfield Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLFD traded up $0.81 on Monday, reaching $36.08. The stock had a trading volume of 983,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,287. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Clearfield has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $134.90. The company has a market capitalization of $549.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.56 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Clearfield will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Clearfield news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,254,783 shares in the company, valued at $80,306,112. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Charles N. Hayssen acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.50 per share, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,847 shares in the company, valued at $8,279,243.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 3,100 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,254,783 shares in the company, valued at $80,306,112. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearfield

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLFD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Clearfield during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Clearfield during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Clearfield by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Clearfield by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Clearfield during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

About Clearfield

(Get Rating)

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.