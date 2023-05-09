Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUSGet Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.92.

Shares of CRUS stock traded down $1.43 on Monday, hitting $78.03. 635,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,494. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.17 and a 200 day moving average of $87.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.96. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $61.94 and a fifty-two week high of $111.15.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $590.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.55 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total transaction of $101,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,991.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 10,261 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $1,125,118.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,253,746.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total value of $101,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,991.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,701 shares of company stock worth $6,197,807 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

