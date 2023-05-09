China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Greenridge Global reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of China Yuchai International in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE CYD opened at $7.64 on Friday. China Yuchai International has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $11.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 1,245.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in China Yuchai International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in China Yuchai International by 293.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in China Yuchai International by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the period. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, assembly, and sale of light, medium, and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, marine, and agriculture applications. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate.

