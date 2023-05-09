China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, Greenridge Global reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of China Yuchai International in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.
China Yuchai International Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE CYD opened at $7.64 on Friday. China Yuchai International has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $11.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
China Yuchai International Company Profile
China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, assembly, and sale of light, medium, and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, marine, and agriculture applications. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate.
