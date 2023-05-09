Brookfield Property Partners (TSE:BPY.UN) Trading Down 0.6%

Brookfield Property Partners LP (TSE:BPY.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BPY)’s stock price was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$23.07 and last traded at C$23.29. Approximately 15,607,584 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,585% from the average daily volume of 926,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.44.

Brookfield Property Partners Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$21.73 billion and a PE ratio of -11.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bryan Kenneth Davis purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,800.00.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

