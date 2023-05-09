BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) to Outperform

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $250.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $200.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $291.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $196.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $247.20.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ALNY opened at $209.96 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $117.58 and a 52-week high of $242.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.70. The firm has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of -24.16 and a beta of 0.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by $0.57. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 93.13%. The firm had revenue of $319.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.00) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total transaction of $465,459.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 17,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,481,215.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 18,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $3,614,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $465,459.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,481,215.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,871 shares of company stock worth $7,131,842. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 363.5% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 16,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,274 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

