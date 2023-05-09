Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Shares Up 2.8%

Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Rating) shot up 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.64. 69,754 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 211,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Biotricity in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.
Biotricity Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $33.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average of $0.75.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biotricity
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTCY. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biotricity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biotricity by 199.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Biotricity during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Biotricity during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biotricity in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. 4.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Biotricity Company Profile
Biotricity, Inc is a medical technology company, which is focused on biometric data monitoring solutions. It is also involved in delivering remote monitoring solutions to the medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, with a focus on diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.
