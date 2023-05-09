Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BERY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Berry Global Group stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.73. The stock had a trading volume of 884,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,367. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $44.52 and a 52 week high of $66.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.00.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $2,324,706.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,243.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 12.9% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 42,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 62,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 68.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 15,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

