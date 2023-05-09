Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BERY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.
Berry Global Group Trading Up 1.9 %
Berry Global Group stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.73. The stock had a trading volume of 884,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,367. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $44.52 and a 52 week high of $66.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Berry Global Group
In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $2,324,706.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,243.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Berry Global Group
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 12.9% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 42,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 62,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 68.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 15,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.
About Berry Global Group
Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.
