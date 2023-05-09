Benoit Dageville Sells 6,591 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) insider Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $988,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,459,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Benoit Dageville also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 10th, Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total value of $944,753.94.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $8,288,287.02.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Benoit Dageville sold 57,963 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $8,230,746.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Benoit Dageville sold 58,647 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $7,992,413.16.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total value of $8,066,443.32.

Snowflake Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded up $6.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $160.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,568,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,531,271. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.99. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $205.66. The stock has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.66 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.57 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNOW. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.17.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

