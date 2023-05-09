Bank of America Lowers Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Price Target to $135.00

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Bank of America from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ARW. Truist Financial raised their price target on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.71.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of ARW stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.88. The company had a trading volume of 630,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,998. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.40. Arrow Electronics has a one year low of $89.38 and a one year high of $134.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.61 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 24.92%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Kristin Diana Russell sold 10,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $1,213,016.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,769.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arrow Electronics news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 17,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $2,090,960.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 185,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,885,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kristin Diana Russell sold 10,306 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $1,213,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,769.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,612,191 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrow Electronics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,362,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth $83,911,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $65,602,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,255,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,297,000 after acquiring an additional 258,224 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,506,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,673,000 after acquiring an additional 246,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

Further Reading

