Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.63-$0.96 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $750.00 million-$758.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $756.34 million. Avantax also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.63-0.96 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently commented on AVTA. TheStreet raised shares of Avantax from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Avantax in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avantax in a research note on Friday, April 14th.
Avantax Price Performance
NASDAQ:AVTA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.18. 240,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,872. Avantax has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $30.23. The company has a market cap of $956.08 million, a PE ratio of 2.78, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.90.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Avantax news, insider Stacy Murray sold 8,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $246,665.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,314.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Avantax
Avantax, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avantax (AVTA)
- Is the Electric Vehicle Movement Losing Steam?
- 3 High-Yield Banks Insiders Are Buying
- Will ChatGPT Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for Chegg?
- Is the Market Reacting Too Negatively to Pinterest Earnings?
- More Analysts Should See Energizer Holdings As A Buy: Here Is Why
Receive News & Ratings for Avantax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.