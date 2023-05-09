Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.63-$0.96 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $750.00 million-$758.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $756.34 million. Avantax also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.63-0.96 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVTA. TheStreet raised shares of Avantax from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Avantax in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avantax in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

NASDAQ:AVTA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.18. 240,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,872. Avantax has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $30.23. The company has a market cap of $956.08 million, a PE ratio of 2.78, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.90.

Avantax ( NASDAQ:AVTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Avantax had a net margin of 46.26% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $172.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Avantax will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Avantax news, insider Stacy Murray sold 8,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $246,665.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,314.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avantax, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

