Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $102.48 on Friday. Atlas Air Worldwide has a twelve month low of $58.70 and a twelve month high of $102.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the Airline Operations and Dry Leasing segments. The Airline Operations segment provides outsourced aircraft operating services to customers, including express delivery providers, e-commerce retailers, the U.S.

