Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Atlas Air Worldwide Price Performance
Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $102.48 on Friday. Atlas Air Worldwide has a twelve month low of $58.70 and a twelve month high of $102.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.15.
Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the Airline Operations and Dry Leasing segments. The Airline Operations segment provides outsourced aircraft operating services to customers, including express delivery providers, e-commerce retailers, the U.S.
