ApeCoin (APE) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $79.72 Million

ApeCoin (APE) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One ApeCoin token can now be bought for $3.38 or 0.00012197 BTC on popular exchanges. ApeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and approximately $79.72 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ApeCoin has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar.
ApeCoin Token Profile
ApeCoin launched on March 16th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 368,593,750 tokens. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.com.
Buying and Selling ApeCoin
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ApeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
