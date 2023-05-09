Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Werner Enterprises (WERN)

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/4/2023 – Werner Enterprises had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $51.00.

5/4/2023 – Werner Enterprises had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $43.00 to $42.00.

5/4/2023 – Werner Enterprises had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $57.00 to $54.00.

5/4/2023 – Werner Enterprises had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $54.00 to $52.00.

4/10/2023 – Werner Enterprises had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $45.00 to $43.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Werner Enterprises is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

WERN traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.57. 511,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,987. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.84 and a 1 year high of $50.31. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.11). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $832.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WERN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 73.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

