Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphatec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of Alphatec stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $14.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,007,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,894. Alphatec has a 52-week low of $5.73 and a 52-week high of $17.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.96.

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 39.28% and a negative return on equity of 575.45%. The company had revenue of $105.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.70 million. Analysts predict that Alphatec will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 80,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,368.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,346,828 shares in the company, valued at $21,549,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 28,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $448,729.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,285,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,378,249.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 80,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,368.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,346,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,549,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 536,808 shares of company stock valued at $967,984,872 over the last quarter. Insiders own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the first quarter worth approximately $477,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Alphatec in the first quarter valued at $1,956,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec in the first quarter valued at $15,068,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 59.9% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 14,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 16.9% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 256,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 37,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

