AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.55-$3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AECOM also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.75- EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised AECOM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.43.

AECOM Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ACM traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,112,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,846. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.52 and its 200-day moving average is $83.56. AECOM has a 12-month low of $60.74 and a 12-month high of $92.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29.

AECOM Announces Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. AECOM’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is 30.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AECOM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AECOM in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in AECOM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1,261.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

