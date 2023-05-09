abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD) Stock Price Up 0.7%

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD – Get Rating) rose 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.81 and last traded at $32.66. Approximately 39,570 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 97,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.42.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.98 and a 200 day moving average of $34.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCD. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,315,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 50,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter.

About abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF

The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that closely correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Bloomberg Commodity Index 3 Month Forward Total Return (the Index).

