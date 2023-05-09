361 Degrees International (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.55

361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.47.
361 Degrees International Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and trading of sporting goods. It involves in the business of sportswear industry, which designs, manufactures and distributes branded sports footwear apparel and other related accessories for kids, men’s and women’s.
