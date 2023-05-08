Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC cut its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 23.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,125,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241,291 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,800,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,423,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,137,000 after purchasing an additional 82,339 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,040,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,955,000 after acquiring an additional 92,841 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,999,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,666,000 after acquiring an additional 59,141 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZM. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Trading Down 1.2 %

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $993,020.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,777 shares in the company, valued at $5,445,792.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total transaction of $253,406.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $993,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,445,792.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 103,893 shares of company stock worth $7,164,112 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM stock traded down $0.75 on Monday, hitting $62.65. 929,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,857,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of -0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.39 and a 200 day moving average of $72.45. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.45 and a fifty-two week high of $124.05.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.43). Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.