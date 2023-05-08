Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) PT Lowered to $210.00 at Piper Sandler

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $220.00 to $210.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.14.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS opened at $186.23 on Monday. Zoetis has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $187.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.63. The company has a market cap of $86.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Insider Activity

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.11%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoetis

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Featured Articles

