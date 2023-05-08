Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Raised to $116.00 at Barclays

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a sell rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Zimmer Biomet from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $137.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.44. The company has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.44, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.00. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $149.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 44.86%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. United Bank grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

