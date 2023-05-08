XYO (XYO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $567,262.35

XYO (XYO) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. XYO has a total market cap of $51.22 million and approximately $567,262.35 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00007411 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020531 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00024566 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00018477 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,479.11 or 1.00034712 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000106 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000094 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The official website for XYO is xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00418764 USD and is down -3.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $504,811.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.