xSUSHI Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18,767.32 (XSUSHI)

xSUSHI (XSUSHI) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. In the last seven days, xSUSHI has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One xSUSHI token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.22 or 0.00004421 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. xSUSHI has a total market capitalization of $84.18 million and $18,767.32 worth of xSUSHI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

xSUSHI Token Profile

xSUSHI’s launch date was September 1st, 2020. xSUSHI’s total supply is 49,187,307 tokens. xSUSHI’s official website is www.sushiswap.fi. xSUSHI’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling xSUSHI

According to CryptoCompare, “xSushi is what users get when they stake SUSHI on the new sushiswapclassic.org/staking page – the xSUSHI staked earns a reward fee of 0.05% of all trades.”

