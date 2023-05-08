XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Barclays

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

XPO has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of XPO in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of XPO from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of XPO from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Cowen decreased their price target on XPO from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.39.

XPO stock opened at $47.90 on Friday. XPO has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 39.93% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that XPO will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO news, Director J Wes Frye purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.74 per share, for a total transaction of $53,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $53,610. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in XPO by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $464,436,000 after purchasing an additional 367,078 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPO by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,604,000 after acquiring an additional 906,295 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP increased its stake in XPO by 68.4% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in XPO by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,706,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,399,000 after acquiring an additional 687,859 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in XPO by 7.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,127,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,252,000 after purchasing an additional 226,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

