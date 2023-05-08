XDC Network (XDC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.80 Million

XDC Network (XDC) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. XDC Network has a total market capitalization of $509.39 million and approximately $3.80 million worth of XDC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XDC Network has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One XDC Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0368 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About XDC Network

XDC Network was first traded on February 5th, 2018. XDC Network’s total supply is 37,705,012,699 coins and its circulating supply is 13,834,161,837 coins. XDC Network’s official website is www.xdc.org. XDC Network’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XDC Network is medium.com/xinfin. The Reddit community for XDC Network is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XDC Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is a hybrid blockchain technology company designed for international trade and finance, utilizing the XDC protocol to support smart contracts with fast transaction times and KYC for Masternodes. The XDC Chain uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS) to create a secure, scalable, permissioned, and commercial-grade blockchain network. The native coin, XDC, enables real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, which allows small and medium businesses or institutions to distribute their financial requirements to bank or non-bank funders using a common distribution standard.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XDC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XDC Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XDC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

