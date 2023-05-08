Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Bought by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $6,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $461,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,914.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.14.

WH stock opened at $68.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.81 and a 52-week high of $83.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.01.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.68 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 34.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.