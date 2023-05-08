WW International (NASDAQ:WW) PT Raised to $7.50 at UBS Group

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at UBS Group from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 15.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WW International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.80 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on WW International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Craig Hallum lowered WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of WW International in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WW International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.

WW International Price Performance

Shares of WW traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.91. 3,862,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,968,449. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.68. WW International has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $10.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.88.

Institutional Trading of WW International

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. WW International had a negative return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 36.74%. The business had revenue of $223.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.01 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that WW International will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WW International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 34,597 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in WW International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 12,510 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in WW International in the 3rd quarter valued at $668,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in WW International by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 13,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in WW International by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 42,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom company-owned operations.

