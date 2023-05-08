WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $7.50. The stock traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $9.31, with a volume of 2805700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.29.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on WW. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WW International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.80 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of WW International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of WW International in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in WW International by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in WW International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in WW International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in WW International by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of WW International in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. WW International had a negative net margin of 36.74% and a negative return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $223.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WW International, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom company-owned operations.
