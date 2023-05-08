Wrapped Cardano (WADA) Price Reaches $0.37

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 8th. Wrapped Cardano has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion and approximately $8,677.64 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001329 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Profile

Wrapped Cardano’s launch date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 35,761,344,982 coins and its circulating supply is 34,834,449,082 coins. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 35,761,344,982.358 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.37025658 USD and is down -2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $8,277.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

